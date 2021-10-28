ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rare feat helps Namibia keep World Cup dream alive

Ruben Trumpelmann takes three wickets in the opening over of the match as Namibia beat Scotland to continue their dream World Cup run

Reuters

28 October 2021, 07:03 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo