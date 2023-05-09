'Go-to guy' Ellis shines but KKR prevail in thriller

Nathan Ellis' strong Indian Premier League campaign continued with another miserly spell but the Australian paceman could not stop Andre Russell and Rinku Singh from toppling his Punjab Kings in a final-ball thriller at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders stayed alive in the IPL playoffs race as Andre Russell struck a 23-ball 42 to see his side prevail by five wickets after impact sub Ellis (1-29 from four overs) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2-23) had strangled the hosts.

Russell's late heroics drove Kolkata to the brink of victory until he was run out off the penultimate ball. Rinku then hit the last delivery by Arshdeep Singh to the square leg boundary to finish the job to see the Kings' 7-179 overhauled.

Ellis' trademark back-of-the-hand slower ball accounted for Rahmanullah Gurbaz with his fourth ball, helping Punjab land an important Powerplay blow after a fast start by the Knight Riders.

'He's become our go-to guy under pressure' // BCCI/IPL

It was not until the final ball of the NSW-born Tasmanian's third over that he finally conceded a boundary with Russell top-edging one over the keeper's head. Rinku and Russell then took 15 off his final over as KKR surged towards victory.

Ellis currently tops Punjab's bowling averages with 10 wickets at 23.30 while he is their only fast bowler who has sent down at least seven overs to be going at less than nine runs per over.

It is justification for his continued inclusion in the Kings' side at the expense of star South African Kagiso Rabada, who has taken five wickets 31.20 in four games and gone at 9.75 per over.

"Ellis has been bowling well. He's become our go-to guy under pressure," Punjab bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said.

"In the Powerplay, he bowls his slower ball (well), especially on this wicket. For me it was simple, I didn't even think about that (Rabada versus Ellis). It was, 'Okay, we need to go with Ellis'. And tonight he produced again."

Ellis' bowling numbers also stack up favourably next to the most expensive player in IPL history, Sam Curran, (A$3.33m), who has seven wickets at 55.57 in 11 games and at economy rate of 10.28.

Shikhar Dhawan's 57 off 47 balls powered Punjab to a par total. His nine fours and a six anchored Punjab while wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up 3-26 in four overs to stifle the Punjab middle order. This was after pacer Harshit Rana took 2-32 to make inroads at the top.

England's Jason Roy launched Kolkata's reply with 38 off 24 balls, and skipper Nitish Rana took over with 51 off 38.

Russell arrived in the 14th over at 3-115, and he took a little time to settle in with Rinku Singh. Then Russell smashed three sixes in a 20-run Sam Curran over to bring the target down to six off the last over.

- with AP

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale