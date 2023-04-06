IPL 2023

Ellis enjoys day out as Punjab win IPL thriller

Nathan Ellis has produced a player-of-the-match, four-wicket spell for Punjab Kings, including the key dismissal of Jos Buttler

AAP

6 April 2023, 11:50 AM AEST

