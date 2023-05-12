Neser mounts Ashes case with another county haul

Queenslander Michael Neser is making an irresistible case to play a part in this year's Ashes series with another haul for county side Glamorgan.

Less than a week after claiming his career-best figures against Yorkshire – which also included a hat-trick – Neser ripped through the Worcestershire batting line up with four wickets to help roll the visitors for 109 on day one at Sophia Gardens.

The 33-year-old right-armer missed out on selection in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship Final against India and first two Ashes Tests, but selectors have left the door open to add players for the final three matches against England.

An outstanding first hour for @GlamCricket! Michael Neser and Timm van der Gugten have picked up five Worcestershire wickets already#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/mqoP6nkAYj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 11, 2023

Neser's 4-40 from 13 overs on Thursday has taken him to fourth in the County Championship division two wickets tally for 2023 in just his fourth match of the season, seven behind Glamorgan teammate Timm van der Gugten who also took 2-28 in Worcester's first innings, which included a stunning grab by Marnus Labuschagne at second slip.

Van der Gugten struck first after Glamorgan won the toss and opted to bowl, before Neser struck twice in three balls to remove opener Ed Pollock (10) and No.4 Jack Haynes for a duck.

The Bulls quick then removed Brett D'Oliveira lbw for one to leave Worcestershire in dire straits at 5-25, and Neser also had a hand in breaking their most significant partnership of the day four balls after the lunch break, rearranging Matthew Waite's stumps with another hooping inswinger to claim his fourth and leave the visitors 7-68.

Worcester would never recover, limping to triple figures before being bowled out in the 41st over with first-change seamer James Harris also taking four wickets.

But Glamorgan also struggled when it was their turn with the willow, slipping to 6-120 before Neser came to the rescue with a counter-attacking 33 not out to see the hosts to stumps with a first innings lead of 68.

The Welsh county's Australian pair held the innings together, with Labuschagne (who peeled off 170no last week against Yorkshire) again looking in exquisite touch as he hit eight boundaries in his 76-ball 42 before being bowled by Waite.

Neser's incredible hat-trick leaves Yorkshire in tatters

That triggered a collapse of 4-21 before Neser came together with Billy Root (25no) to guide Glamorgan to 6-177 at the close of play with an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 57.

Another Australian seamer was also on fire on the opening day of the Championship's sixth round, with former South Australian paceman Daniel Worrall claiming the 13th five-wicket haul of his first-class career to help Surrey take the upper hand against local rivals Middlesex.

A 152-run partnership for the second wicket between Australian-born batter Sam Robson and Pieter Malan, who both hit half-centuries, put the visitors in a position of control at The Oval but they lost nine wickets for 43 runs after lunch to collapse to 209 all out.

Dan Worrall's post-tea spell: 6-3-7-5 Absolutely electric as Surrey bowl out Middlesex#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/R040mNJbAA — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 11, 2023

Gus Atkinson sparked the dramatic collapse with the dismissals of Robson for 76 and Malan for 66 before Worrall helped himself to 5-48 – his third five-wicket haul in his 13th match for Surrey.

Surrey's other Aussie quick Sean Abbott went wicketless but sent down a miserly 12-over spell for just 30 runs.

Surrey captain Rory Burns and Dom Sibley navigated a tricky five-over spell before the close to ensure the hosts hold the upper hand after the first day of the London derby.

James Fuller took 5-21 as Hampshire dominated the first day of their match with Kent at Canterbury.

QUICK SINGLE Coming around: The evolution of Marcus Harris

Former South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott also starred for the visitors, claiming 3-23, including the scalp of Redbacks quick Wes Agar for a duck as they skittled Kent for just 95 before reaching 89 without loss at stumps.

Tawanda Muyeye was the hosts' top scorer with 28, but Kent collapsed from 6-94, losing their last four wickets for a solitary run in the space of 15 balls.

James Anderson starred as Lancashire got off to a strong start against Somerset before rain dampened the first day of their division one clash at Old Trafford.

QUICK SINGLE County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the fifth round

Anderson, playing his fourth consecutive four-day game for the Red Roses and his final match before the sole Test against Ireland, gave notice of his readiness for England duty with a brilliant eight over opening spell during which he bowled five maidens, was hit for just five runs and claimed the wickets of Steven Davies and Tom Abell.

Although Somerset had recovered from 3-12 to 4-109 by the time torrential rain hit the ground at 2.45pm, it was Anderson's spell that will have England supporters hoping for brighter days with the Ashes beginning in just over a month.

And day one of Peter Handscomb's Leicestershire's division two match against Steve Smith's Sussex at Grace Road also fell victim to a wet outfield with play abandoned without a ball bowled.

The game is Smith's second in a three-match stint at Sussex, ahead of Australia's country's WTC Final against India at The Oval on June 7 and the Ashes versus England, which starts at Edgbaston on June 16.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)