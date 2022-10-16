Netherlands scrape home after huge scare against UAE

The Netherlands have hung on to beat UAE by three wickets with just one ball remaining in their T20 World Cup opener.

Melbourne-raised captain Scott Edwards struck the winning runs as the Dutch chased down the UAE's 8-111 in a tense final over.

While Edwards scored a crucial 16no from 19 balls to see the Dutch home after their late stumble, his counterpart CP Rizwan was left ruing a costly dropped catch.

Junaid Siddique had taken two wickets in the 14th over to leave the Netherlands reeling at 6-76.

A double-strike from Junaid Siddique in the 14th over swung the game back in the UAE’s favour // Getty

Tim Pringle was yet to score in the same over when he skied a straightforward chance to Rizwan at mid-off, who grassed the opportunity.

Pringle then made 15 in a crucial seventh-wicket stand of 27 with Edwards.

Zaheer Farid bowled Pringle in the second-last over, but Logan van Beek combined with Edwards to steer the Dutch home.

"It's definitely heartbreaking - we put our heart and soul into it, but we could have grabbed those chances - mine, I must say, I could have grabbed that," Rizwan said post-match.

"It would have made a difference."

The Dutch were cruising at 2-59 in the ninth over, but steadily lost wickets and did not hit a boundary after the eighth over.

The UAE assisted by leaking runs as well making errors in the field, headlined by Rizwan's dropped catch.

"It was always a little bit nervy until the end, but just relief we got over the line," Edwards said.

"I'm still struggling to process it ... getting the tournament underway with a win, which is the most important thing."

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards was ice-cool in the final overs // Getty

The UAE won the toss and with opener Muhammad Waseem pacing their innings, and reached 2-91 at the end of the 16th over.

But Muhammada holed out to Fred Klaassen as Tim Pringle took a well-judged catch at long on to dismiss him for 41 off 47 balls.

From there the UAE innings fell apart; they lost their last six wickets for just 20 as Player of the Match Bas de Leede took three wickets in the 19th over.

Fred Klaassen finished with the brilliant figures of 2-13 off four overs // Getty

With one ball left, Aayan Khan was dismissed for five and he tripped over the boundary rope on the way back to the dressing room, summing up the UAE's innings.

This is the UAE's second T20 World Cup after they debuted in 2014.

They are winless after four matches over the two tournaments.