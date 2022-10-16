ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands scrape home after huge scare against UAE

Requiring six runs off the final over, the Dutch snuck home with a ball to spare in a low-scoring thriller in Geelong

AAP

16 October 2022, 11:13 PM AEST

