India show class, strength in big win over Dutch

Virat Kohli's immaculate touch continued and Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best as India recorded a big victory over Netherlands in Sydney.

Kohli (62 not out) and Yadav (51 not out) combined for an unbeaten 95-run stand to lift India to an imposing 2-179 before the Dutch fell 56 runs short in reply.

The former India captain Kohli's innings contained three fours and two sixes as he continued not out start to the tournament after his supreme 82 against Pakistan on Sunday.

From nowhere! Kohli, India pull off World Cup classic

Yadav creamed a 25-ball half-century, which he brought up with a classy flicked six off the final ball of the innings.

With the ball, the Dutch started strongly as Paul van Meekeren trapped KL Rahul lbw (nine off 12) in the third over.

India only found the rope four times in the first nine overs (two fours, two sixes) as they moved to 1-53.

The start could have been better too, had Tim Pringle held a relatively simple chance off Rohit Sharma when the Indian captain was on 12.

It was truly an innings of two halves however, as they plundered 126 runs off the following 11 overs.

Rohit hit three sixes in his innings of 53 off 39 balls but his dismissal at the end of the 12th over brought Yadav to the crease which was when India's innings stepped up a gear.

Allrounder Tim Pringle (1-30) and van Meekeren (1-32) were the most economical of the Netherlands bowlers but the men in orange couldn't capitalise on their strong start as Kohli and Yadav hit their stride.

In reply, Netherlands' innings never got going as Bhuvneshwar Kumar began his spell with two consecutive maidens.

India's spin twins, Azar Patel (2-18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-21) were sensational, conceding just one boundary in their combined eight overs.

Dutch opener Max O'Dowd began promisingly with three boundaries but was bowled by Axar in the fifth over to take the wind out of their chase.

Plenty of the Netherlands batters got starts, but none could push on as they end their 20 overs on 9-123.

No.11 van Meekeren will be pushing for a batting promotion after he finished the innings with three consecutive boundaries off Arshdeep Singh.

#INDvNED Highest score by No.11 batter in T20 World Cup:24 - Paul van Meekeren🇳🇱 v BAN, last match14* - Paul van Meekeren🇳🇱 v IND, today #T20WorldCup October 27, 2022

India's net run rate jumped up from +0.05 to +1.43 as a result of the victory and they leapfrogged South Africa to the top of the Super 12's Group 2.