WNCL 2022-23

NSW do the double over ACT after Wilson ton

The Breakers beat ACT for the second time this week as Tahila Wilson went to the top of the run-scorers list for the season with a brilliant century at the top of the innings

Josh Schonafinger

12 February 2023, 06:08 PM AEST

@joshschon

