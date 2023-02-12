NSW do the double over ACT after Wilson ton

Main image credit: Jazz Chalouhi

New South Wales have completed the double over ACT in Orange, backing up their seven-run win on Friday with a 34-run win on Sunday.

NSW opener Tahlia Wilson went to the top of the WNCL run-scorers with her second century of the summer, scoring 112 off 140 balls.

Her knock included seven boundaries, taking her season tally to 478, ahead of the second-placed Ellyse Perry (435).

Wilson put on a 134-run opening stand with hometown hero Phoebe Litchfield (57 off 77) as NSW finished their 50 overs on 6-244.

Wilson hits second ton this season with patient 112

Despite losing star batter and captain Katie Mack for a duck, the Meteors’ chase got off to a good start as Rebecca Carter and Carly Leeson put on a century partnership for the second wicket.

However, regular wickets pegged the Meteors back with Lauren Smith (3-40) and Ebony Hoskin (3-42) both taking three wickets.

When Friday’s centurion Zoe Cooke (31 off 29) holed out to long on off Smith, ACT’s hopes of snagging a second victory of the season slipped away.

With the win, NSW finish their campaign with four victories from their 12 matches.

ACT still have two matches remaining, both against Victoria in Canberra on February 17 and 19.