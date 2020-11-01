Marnus slayer's double-act gives India a small clue

Canny Copeland gives Blues edge but Bulls bite back

Trent Copeland is better placed than most to dissect the techniques of Australia's Test batters, having dismissed four of them including two incumbents on Sunday, and the veteran quick turned television analyst believes he has found a small hole in the armour of world cricket's form batter.

Copeland singlehandedly dismantled Queensland's loaded top order in a cunning spell of seam bowling, accounting for the Bulls' entire top five including Test pair Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns (both for ducks) in a second-innings spell that turned a see-sawing Marsh Sheffield Shield clash on its head.

Miserly Copeland gets five for next-to-nothing

The right-armer's miserly haul of 5-17 from 18 overs saw his side seize the third day's momentum, though Queensland, bowled out for just 190 to leave the Blues needing 206 to win, remained in the hunt by grabbing three late wickets before stumps.

Labuschagne's first-innings knock of 117 saw him reach 1206 runs at 110 from his previous 11 first-class innings, but in six balls since has twice been adjudged lbw to Copeland shuffling across his crease.

While it is hardly cause for alarm, the wily 34-year-old reckons India will have taken notice.

Marnus makes it back-to-back Shield tons

"Marnus is such a super player, he's in an incredible run of form," said Copeland, who will be back providing special commentary for free-to-air broadcaster Seven this summer.

"With some of the great strengths he has by negating nicks and his scoring prowess down the ground and on the leg-side, he leaves an opportunity for bowlers to have a crack at his stumps.

"We let him a get a hundred in the first innings – but it's worked out twice in this (game). I've got no doubt, like Steve Smith, that plenty of guys are going to try and get him lbw.

"But he's shown over a long period of time that he's good enough to hit it most of the time."

Mitch Swepson, who this morning sealed a ninth career five-wicket haul in NSW's first innings, looms as his side's major weapon after he grabbed the key scalp of Moises Henriques late in the day in a carbon copy of his day-one dismissal to the leg-spinner.

Swepson produces wonder-ball on way to five wickets

The Blues also lost Nick Larkin (who edged Jack Wildermuth to second slip for four) and Kurtis Patterson (chopped on for 15 to Mark Steketee).

But Daniel Hughes (24 not out) and Daniel Solway (17 not out) held out against Swepson and the multiple fielders stationed around the bat late in the day to go to stumps on 3-71 and 135 runs away from victory.

"We put ourselves in a little bit of a tough position with the bat but the intensity we brought with that little late burst was really good," said Swepson.

"To have them three down at the end gives us a really good chance to win tomorrow. It was good fun bowling at the end there, getting guys around the bat and getting some theatre going.

"It's lovely in those situations as a leggie."

Queensland had been completely mesmerised by Copeland, who allowed just two scoring shots in his first 14 overs to tip the game back in NSW's favour after they had ceded a 15-run first-innings advantage.

Patterson blinder seals Copeland's five-fa

Mitchell Starc (1-56) exchanged words in another animated encounter with Labuschagne, but it was the fired-up Copeland who removed him and subsequently gave him a serve when the first-innings century maker expressed dismay.

It was strikingly similar to his dismissal to the same bowler two days prior.

Copeland had in his previous over found the edge of Burns, and then reduced the Bulls to 3-30 when Bryce Street nicked behind to Peter Nevill in a 10-over burst with the new ball.

It leaves Burns, with returns of 7, 29 and zero, as the only incumbent Test batter playing in these early Shield rounds (Steve Smith and David Warner remain in the UAE for the Indian Premier League) to yet pass fifty.

Usman Khawaja and Matthew Renshaw steadied the Bulls in a 72-run stand before Copeland returned. Khawaja, having blocked back two consecutive maidens off Copeland, lost patience and edged to Nevill while advancing down the wicket.

There were then screams of disbelief from the Blues when Kurtis Patterson dove full length from second slip and clung onto a thick edge from Renshaw to complete a remarkable catch.

That gave Copeland the astonishing assessment of 14 overs, 12 maidens, six runs and five wickets, and had at one point sent down 60 consecutive balls that were not scored off.

Copeland believes it was the best spell of his 99-game first-class career.

"I was talking to the lads in the sheds and I can't recall a time when things have gone better or to plan better than that," he said.

"In scouting meetings you're always there thinking, 'How good would it be if you could do this?'

"It was a wicket that offered that half bat-width (of seam movement), it wasn't doing so much that it was beating the bat. It went my way today, but the whole bowling unit I thought was really good."

At 6-111 Queensland found themselves starting at the possibility of a three-day defeat, but their lower order dug in to ensure the Blues would face a challenging last-innings pursuit.

Nathan Lyon (2-74) came in for some punishment as Steketee (27), Jack Wildermuth (24) and Swepson (16) swung lustily to the short pavilion-side boundary, putting on 79 runs for the final four wickets.

Swepson had earlier nixed NSW's bid to seize a first-innings advantage, trapping Copeland lbw to finish with figures of 5-97.

The 27-year-old wrist-spinner had been expensive at times the previous day, but his wicket-taking ability against a top-quality first-class outfit will not have been missed by watching selector Trevor Hohns as his panel mull their best back-up to Lyon this summer.

The Blues had resumed on 7-269 but only added a further 14, with Nevill the last man to depart after making an excellent 59.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson