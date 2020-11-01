Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Marnus slayer's double-act gives India a small clue

Marnus Labuschagne torched NSW for a century in the first innings but in the space of six balls veteran seamer Trent Copeland has managed to dismiss him twice

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval

1 November 2020, 08:06 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

