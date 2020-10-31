Swepson's wonder-ball adds fizz to Queensland's attack

Swepson's four keeps NSW pinned down

Some Mitchell Swepson brilliance with the ball ensured his Queensland side remained neck-and-neck with New South Wales at the halfway point of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash in Adelaide.

Swepson (4-92 from 21 overs) clean bowled three of New South Wales' top seven, including Sean Abbott with a wonder-ball, as the Blues' top order threw away promising starts to stutter to 7-269 at stumps on day two, trailing by 29.

Peter Nevill (54 not out) had his 105-run partnership with Abbott (66) ended when Swepson delivered a remarkable leg break from around the wicket that spun out of the footmarks and crashed into the woodwork.

It came at a crucial juncture right as Nevill and Abbott had taken control of the match.

Swepson's wonder-ball to dismiss Abbott

Swepson's earlier scalp of Kurtis Patterson (23) may well have been equally satisfying, having induced the left-hander to come down the wicket but deceived him in flight with a flatter delivery and hit his off stump.

The 27-year-old then rattled the furniture of Australian ODI recall Moises Henriques with a clever piece of bowling; an over after he had swept him for four off middle stump, Swepson delivered another on a similar line and Henriques attempted the same shot but missed.

With national selector Trevor Hohns watching on, it will have done his hopes of being Nathan Lyon's Test understudy this summer no harm, while he will also be right in the mix to play for Australia A in their warm-up match against India in December.

Green, Henriques headline Aussie squad inclusions

"To do that one a day two wicket that isn't really turning – I thought he did a beautiful job into the wind for us, which helped us quicks," fast bowler Mark Steketee said of Swepson.

Steketee (1-50 off 16.2) bowled a ferocious nine-over spell either side of the tea break, smashing the stem guard off Daniel Solway's helmet before dismissing him and was unlucky not to pick up a couple more.

Play was called early for bad light when he struck Nevill on the shoulder.

"I thought we had a pretty good day today without being brilliant. I still think we're in a really good spot," said Steketee.

"That (bowling short) is what was required on this wicket, there wasn't really much happening in the wicket, that's my job in this attack to play more of an aggressive role. I tried to do that today… it seemed to come out okay."

Marnus makes it back-to-back Shield tons

Having captured the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 117 on the penultimate ball of the previous day, NSW's task when they resumed on Saturday was significantly more straightforward than it might have otherwise been.

Mitchell Starc, who rated his first-day bowling effort as "topsy-turvy", helped make light work of the Bulls tail as he knocked over Steketee and Xavier Bartlett (one run apiece) before Harry Conway finished off the innings with the scalp of Michael Neser (20).

Starc had also identified the Blues' length as not being sufficiently full with the new ball on Friday and the Bulls appeared eager to ensure they did not repeat the mistake, perhaps to a fault.

After a watchful start that yielded just two off his first 22 balls, Daniel Hughes begun peppering the cover boundary as he belted 33 off his next 27 deliveries.

After fellow opener Nick Larkin (24) was trapped lbw, the Blues' promising start was dashed as they lost 2-0 in six balls with Patterson departing to Swepson before Bartlett bounced back from an expensive start by having Hughes caught behind for 43.

Starc's Mankad warning to Labuschagne

And when Solway (23) joined Henriques (also 23) in the sheds having poked strangely at a Steketee delivery from around the wicket only to glove it behind, NSW had lost half their wickets and only erased exactly half their first-innings deficit.

But Abbott and Nevill batted the majority of the final session to wrestle the momentum back, with Swepson coming in for some punishment, from Abbott in particular who brought up a 60-ball half-century with a pulled six.

Swepson should have had the allrounder on 57 when Khawaja dropped a hot chance at slip but he had only added a further nine when the leg-spinner's wonder ball undid him, before Starc became his fourth victim when he top-edged a slog sweep and offered a simple caught-and-bowled.

It was a second dropped catch for the Queensland skipper, with Khawaja having earlier putting down Neville of Steketee at square leg.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson