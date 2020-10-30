Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Labuschagne ton edges battle with Starc, Lyon

Queensland's run machine Marnus Labuschagne was at his best as a rip-roaring duel with Mitchell Stac and Nathan Lyon brought out the best in Australia's Test No.3

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval

30 October 2020, 08:06 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo