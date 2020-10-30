Labuschagne ton edges battle with Starc, Lyon

Labuschagne tons up after Blues opt to bowl

Marnus Labsuchagne's reign as the fresh prince of Australian cricket is showing no signs of ending as the run-machine stroked a century he rated as one of the best of his career against a Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon-led NSW attack.

In what were likely the most testing conditions and toughest opponents he will face this summer before India arrive, Labuschagne scored a chanceless 117 to fire Queensland on the first day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

Marnus makes it back-to-back Shield tons

The Test No.3's hunger for runs appears as insatiable as ever, fist pumping and letting out a huge cry of 'come on' after reaching his sixth hundred from his past 11 first-class innings and his second in as many Shield games to start the season.

On a green Karen Rolton Oval pitch and under heavy clouds that lingered all day, Labuschagne went toe-to-toe with Starc in a fiery duel and toyed with Lyon, reverse-sweeping Australia's greatest ever off-spinner for consecutive boundaries to bring up the milestone off 151 balls.

That's a brute of a ball! ⚡No love lost between Aussie teammates Mitch Starc and Marnus Labuschagne in today's #SheffieldShield match! pic.twitter.com/lFMsTozRIy October 30, 2020

Labuschagne later revealed he'd taken inspiration from AB de Villiers, who brought up a ton in the exact same fashion off Lyon in 2014.

"When I went (for a reverse sweep once), I felt like I had to go again. I remember seeing AB de Villiers do it to get to a hundred – off Nathan," said Labuschagne.

"I thought the backward point was quite square, so if I could get it fine I could get another boundary. It was a good way to get there."

The 26-year-old was furious to be given out lbw in the final over of the day, hitting a practice stump with his bat after he exited the oval to applause. It left the Bulls 7-273 at the close of play, with Michael Neser (5 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (1no) at the crease.

Starc (2-71) at one stage pulled out of bowling in his delivery stride and pointed at Labuschagne at the non-striker's end to get back in his crease, with the pair appearing to exchange more words that over.

Starc's Mankad warning to Labuschagne

Labuschagne had earlier brushed off a blow to the shoulder off Starc on the final ball before lunch by walking straight off the ground.

"We were both just getting the blood going," said Labuschagne, who stressed his disappointment at not being not out at stumps.

"I was a little bit out of my crease there and we had a bit of a chat to each other, and then I was sitting back waiting for the short balls to get unleashed.

"It's great. I love it when it gets real competitive out there, I think it brings out the best in not only the opposition but yourself as well.

"I know Mitchell Starc, he's such a friendly guy – it doesn't matter how heated it gets out there, it's all smiles off the field, which is exactly how we want to play the game."

Fresh off 167 in Queensland's Shield opener and a one-day grand final victory with club side Redlands in recent weeks, Labuschagne was radiant with confidence.

Run machine Marnus rides his luck to post 167

It shone through not only in his dominant stroke-play, but also his increasingly eccentric manner; his ear-piercing scream of "no run" from his first ball, his exaggerated Steve Smith-esque flourish when leaving a ball, not to mention his willingness to give a bit of lip back to the likes of Starc.

"I felt like today was one of the better innings I've played, in Shield cricket particularly," said Labuschagne.

"Against NSW there's always a bit more in it, a bit of state of origin blood … It did mean a bit more."

Starc's fantastic reactions after two unsuccessful appeals

With 56 wickets at 17 in his last 11 Shield games, Starc possesses a rare aura when he comes back to domestic cricket and the left-armer was licking his lips when his skipper Peter Nevill won the toss and bowled on a grassy track.

It took some excellent batting against the new ball from the Bulls openers to ensure Bryce Street (22) was the only victim during an opening session in which players could hear frequent wicket celebrations at the nearby Gladys Elphick Park which featured a similarly sporting pitch.

Blues keeper Nevill regularly took balls above his eyes to the pacey Starc, who also looked to have found some early swing in an encouraging sign ahead of the India series, though he was wayward in later spells.

Equally promising for selection chief Trevor Hohns watching on from the pavilion was Test opener Joe Burns showing he was up for Starc's initial spell, looking organised against the moving ball.

Burns' departure attempting to drag a wide ball from Sean Abbott to the leg-side came against the run of play and curtailed the momentum the Bulls had fought hard to build.

Khawaja bowled by a seed from Abbott

Neither Usman Khawaja (4) nor Matthew Renshaw (8) lasted 20 balls, with the former falling victim to a stunning full delivery from Abbott that decked away and clipped his off-stump as Queensland lost 3-30 in the middle session.

Peirson maintained his strong start to the season having scored 62 in the Bulls' win over Tasmania to begin their campaign, with the wicketkeeper particularly adept square of the wicket and when sweeping Lyon.

The wicketkeeper-batter was unlucky to tickle the second new ball and be caught behind down the leg-side off Starc to end his 136-run stand with Labuschagne

Jack Wildermuth was initially more fortunate, with Starc flabbergasted caught-behind and lbw decisions off successive balls were not given before he had troubled the scorers, but Trent Copeland ensured he added only four when he trapped him on the crease.

The veteran Blues seamer then got the prized wicket of Labuschagne with the penultimate ball of the day.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson