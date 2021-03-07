WNCL 2021

Breakers post huge total to storm to third straight win

Alyssa Healy, Rachel Trenaman, Ashleigh Gardner and Sammy-Jo Johnson each posted half-centuries as the Breakers claimed a bonus point win over the Meteors

Emily Collin

7 March 2021, 05:27 PM AEST

