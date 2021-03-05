WNCL 2021

Haynes hammers huge score in crucial Breakers win

Rachael Haynes finished unbeaten on 139 as New South Wales claimed a bonus point win over ACT in Canberra

Emily Collin

5 March 2021, 03:48 PM AEST

