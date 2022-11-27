Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Bryant dominates before rain helps Bulls topple NSW

Max Bryant blasted 88 off 53 balls before rain impeded the Blues' chances of chasing down the DLS revised target set by Queensland

AAP

27 November 2022, 09:12 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo