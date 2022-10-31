Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Patterson passes Bradman for NSW Shield runs

Kurtis Patterson has become the 19th highest Sheffield Shield run-scorer in NSW history, edging past Don Bradman in their weather-affected match against SA

AAP

31 October 2022, 06:00 PM AEST

