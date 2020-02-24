Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Hughes ton fires Blues before SA quicks hit back

NSW opener posts his sixth Shield ton but Redbacks pacemen keeps hosts in check on day one at Bankstown Oval

AAP

24 February 2020, 06:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo