Bumper day for NSW after Hughes' big ton

Hughes tons up as NSW have big day one

Main image credit: Jeff Williamson

Veteran NSW opener Daniel Hughes has made his highest first-class score with an unbeaten 153 to underpin one of his team's few good Marsh Sheffield Shield batting efforts this season.

The left-hander eclipsed his previous best score of 136, notching 17 fours, as NSW made 3-272 after winning the toss.

Hughes' ton was only the second from a NSW batter in the Shield this season, following 122 from Kurtis Patterson before the Big Bash break.

Hughes resumes Shield in fine touch with 150

He featured In three solid partnerships against a Tasmanian attack that bowled tidily but couldn't get wickets in clumps.

Hughes added 129 with Patterson (56) after an opening stand of 58 with Blake Nikitaras, who was brilliantly caught at slip by Tasmania captain Jordan Silk for 16.

Silk snares a superb one-handed reflex slips catch

Hughes, who turns 34 on Thursday, put on 54 with Moises Henriques (24), who was bowled by Jarrod Freeman after advancing down the pitch.

Tasmania bowled close to 60 overs of spin with Freeman (2-78 off 34 overs) the star and fellow tweaker Andrews taking 1-80 off 23.

Australian pace representatives Nathan Ellis and Peter Siddle were economical giving away 37 and 35 runs respectively, each bowling 14 overs.