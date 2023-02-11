Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Bumper day for NSW after Hughes' big ton

Opener Daniel Hughes has scored an unbeaten 153 to lead NSW to 3-272 on day one of their match against Tasmania at the SCG

AAP

11 February 2023, 06:14 PM AEST

