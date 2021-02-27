Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Lyon set for major role in forcing Shield result

Victoria reached 1-129 at stumps on day three of the Sheffield Shield clash at Bankstown Oval, reducing NSW's lead to 45 runs

AAP

27 February 2021, 06:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo