Lyon set for major role in forcing Shield result

Vics chip away at NSW lead on rain-affected day

Nathan Lyon looms as NSW's key weapon in pursuit of victory at Bankstown Oval, where Victoria will resume at 1-129 on the final day of the rain-hit Marsh Sheffield Shield contest.

Lyon's final-wicket stand with Harry Conway, worth 37 runs, helped lift NSW to a total of 373 and a first-innings lead of 174 runs in Sydney on Saturday.

But the pitch offered the off-spinner and Test spearhead Pat Cummins limited assistance in day three's final session, when Nic Maddinson's unbeaten 53 helped Victoria trim the Blues' lead to 45 runs.

Maddinson reached stumps unbeaten on 53 // Getty

Lyon claimed the only wicket to fall in 50 overs after the change of innings, breaking a 73-run opening partnership between Maddinson and Marcus Harris.

Harris charged the tweaker in the 23rd over, with his loose drive resulting in a skied edge that landed in Moises Henriques' lap at backward point.

Harris (34) saw off Cummins and Trent Copeland's new-ball spells with minimum fuss, while Maddinson and Peter Handscomb (37 not out) were also rarely troubled.

Lyon, fresh from last week's career-best Shield match figures of 10-78 against the same opposition, will be desperate for quick wickets on Sunday as his side seek to move the game on quickly.

Lyon snares 10, grabs 600th first-class scalp

Light rain ensured no play was possible between 11.25am and 2.15pm (local time) on Saturday, while Thursday's showers meant it was a stop-start opening day.

Earlier on Saturday, Lyon scored 18 to enhance NSW's standing in a match they took control of thanks to Henriques' knock of 141.

The highlight came when he rocked back and pulled a short ball from Will Sutherland over the fence.

Conway, batting for the first time in domestic cricket since his concussion during a tour game against India, finished 12 not out.

The 28-year-old, renowned for his impersonations as much as being one of NSW's most promising fast bowlers, was typically lively at the crease.

He called loudly and confidently, left with gusto and even borrowed some of Steve Smith's mannerisms as he sought to process what the pitch was doing.

Mitch Perry (3-63) ended the partnership with a teasing delivery that Lyon edged to keeper Seb Gotch, while James Pattinson finished with a haul of 4-60 after removing Cummins and Copeland during his opening spell on Saturday.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c) (wk), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway.

Victoria XI: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Seb Gotch (wk), Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Jake Fraser-McGurk.