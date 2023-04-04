New Zealand A v Australia A - Men

Swepson takes three as Aussies lose 'A' series opener

Three wickets each to Mitch Swepson and Xavier Bartlett was not enough for Australia A in Lincoln as the Kiwis chased down 365 on the final day

Jack Paynter

4 April 2023, 05:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo