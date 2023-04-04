Swepson takes three as Aussies lose 'A' series opener

Peirson's reflex stunner as Aus A go down in series opener

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney says if he had his time again he would have batted for a "bit longer" after New Zealand A chased down 365 to win on the final day of the 'A' series opener.

New Zealand won the first of two first-class matches by three wickets on Tuesday despite taking fewer than half the wickets that the visitors did across the four days at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

McSweeney generously declared Australia A's second innings at 2-218 on Monday in an attempt to force a result after half of day one was lost due to poor weather.

The hosts resumed day four 0-31, still requiring another 334 for victory.

They were immediately on the back foot as Xavier Bartlett (3-78) removed Sean Solia for 17 as the ball ballooned off his pad and back onto the stumps.

The Queensland quick had his second not long after as Henry Cooper (52) edged a pull shot down the leg side through to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

But partnerships of 83 between Dean Foxcroft and Cole McConchie (29), and 95 between Foxcroft and Kiwi skipper Tom Bruce (64) followed to put the hosts within sight of overhauling their target.

Foxcroft fell agonisingly short of his second first-class century when he bottom edged a reverse sweep through to Jimmy Peirson on 97, with the Bulls wicketkeeper completing a stunning reflex catch up to the stumps of leg-spinner Mitch Swepson.

Swepson (3-121 off 31 overs) grabbed another shortly after and when Bartlett removed Bruce to leave New Zealand 6-298, the match appeared to have turned.

But Kiwi wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher put the game beyond doubt with a counter-attacking half-century from 39 balls, finishing the game with two sixes and a four off the one Wes Agar (1-90) over.

Fletcher finished unbeaten on 56 and Scott Kuggeleijn was not out 10 as the hosts reached the target with more than 20 overs to spare.

Despite the result, Australia A claimed 17 wickets in the match compared to the eight of their counterparts and McSweeney said he couldn't fault the effort of his bowlers on the final day.

"Coming over here we definitely wanted to win two games of cricket," he said.

"I think they bowled really well and created enough opportunities, unfortunately a lot of them went in the gap today and New Zealand also played very well.

"Potentially a few more runs would have been nice, no doubt. If I had my time again, maybe (we) bat for a bit longer."

Matthew Renshaw was the standout batter for Australia across the four days with a century in the first innings and 78 in the second, while Tim Ward and McSweeney also hit half centuries in both innings.

Renshaw made a century in the first innings and a half-century in the second // Supplied-NZC

Agar finished with five wickets for the match, including 4-56 in the first innings, while Swepson impressed teammates with his ability to drift the Dukes ball.

The second match of the series begins on Saturday at the same venue.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: New Zealand A won by three wickets

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia