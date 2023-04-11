Swepson tops wickets tally as NZ win 'A' series 1-0

Swepson takes cracking return catch in 'A' series finale

Australia A's whirlwind tour of New Zealand has ended in a stalemate with Test-capped leggie Mitchell Swepson claiming the only three Kiwi wickets to fall on the final day.

Swepson (3-85) finished the two-match series as equal leading wicket-taker with nine alongside New Zealand A's Scott Kuggeleijn after collecting two in the first innings and four in the first four-day match.

The 29-year-old, who was overlooked during this year's four-Test tour of India with selectors preferring the left-arm finger spin of state teammate Matthew Kuhnemann, impressed with his control and ability to drift the Dukes ball, sending down 81.3 overs for the series.

"I enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball, the Dukes balls were just a nice change, they do different things in the air to what the Kookaburra does so I just had to find different ways to use that," Swepson said post-match.

"If you bowl up the back of the ball, the ball sort of swings away from the right-hander, if you come down the side of the ball it really drifts in, so just playing with that.

Swepson finished 11no in the second innings // Photosport NZ

"It was definitely tough conditions, not a lot on offer for spin.

"Today was a little bit different, there was some stuff outside leg so I came around the wicket for a bit and found some success out there.

"But overall, both games have been quite tough bowling spin on, so I just had to find a way to stay effective and keep the runs down and let the quicks come on and do damage from the other end, that was my focus for these couple of games."

The Aussies batted on for about an hour on day four of the second first-class fixture in Lincoln, amassing a lead of 373 before skipper Aaron Hardie declared their second innings closed with the score 8-366 from 106 overs.

Mitch Perry smacked a quickfire 31 on Tuesday // Photosport NZ

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe scored his first runs of the match with a boundary through square leg but that was all he could muster as he drove uppishly shortly after and was caught at cover off Logan van Beek (3-61).

Teague Wyllie contributed 13 before he was bowled by leg-spinner Adithya Ashok (1-99) as Mitch Perry (31) and Swepson (11no) put on 30 runs for the eighth wicket as the declaration came to set New Zealand A 374 to win from 80 overs.

Matthew Renshaw was again the star of the Australian innings with his second century of the tour on day three, finishing the two-match series with 332 runs at 83 to push his case for selection in Australia's World Test Championship final and Ashes squads.

Tim Ward was the next best, finishing the series with three half-centuries and 205 runs at 68 following his 63 on Monday.

Swepson was introduced in just the eighth over of New Zealand A's second innings with the visitors a bowler down with Wes Agar nursing a mild side strain.

He struck immediately in his second over, removing opener Sean Solia (14) with a sharp caught and bowled.

Swepson bowled unchanged for the rest of the match, also picking up Dean Foxcroft (12) caught at slip after an edge ballooned up off Philippe's leg, and Tom Bruce (26) bowled from around the wicket.

That left the Kiwis 3-96 and still needing to survive another 54.2 overs, but Henry Cooper (61no) and Robert O'Donnell (44no) guided them to safety with an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 78 when the two teams shook hands at tea.

It means New Zealand A win the series 1-0 after chasing down 365 on the final day of the first fixture at the same venue a week ago, although the Aussies were dominant across the two matches, taking 30 wickets to the hosts' 26 and declaring three times.

The series provided valuable match practice for several Australian players without county deals, with Renshaw, Swepson, Hardie (who hit a century in the first innings) and Spencer Johnson (who took four wickets in the first match) all impressing ahead of the Ashes squad announcement later this month.

"He almost looked on another level at stages during both games," Swepson said of Renshaw.

"He's just at the top of his game, I think he's just really relaxed at the moment, especially at the top of the order it really suits him and with those Dukes balls when they're doing so much, he just has a clear plan and he executed it really well for us these last two games.

"He was obviously the standout performer for the series, he dominated both games and deserved all the runs that he got."

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: New Zealand A won by three wickets

Second four-day match: Match drawn

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia