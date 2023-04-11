New Zealand A v Australia A - Men

Swepson tops wickets tally as NZ win 'A' series 1-0

Mitch Swepson took three wickets as the second match between Australia A and New Zealand A ended in a draw after the Kiwis were set 374 to win on the final day

Jack Paynter

11 April 2023, 02:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

