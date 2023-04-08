New Zealand A v Australia A - Men

Captain Hardie hits timely century for Australia A

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has boosted his claims for an international debut with a splendid knock as Australia A was all out for 253 against New Zealand A

Jack Paynter and AAP

8 April 2023, 04:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo