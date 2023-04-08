Captain Hardie hits timely century for Australia A

Hardie tons up as Australia A collapse late on day one

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has kept himself firmly on the radar of national selectors with an accomplished century for Australia A in New Zealand.

Hardie, who stepped up as captain for the second four-day game against New Zealand A, smashed a splendid 115 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, which proved a crucial hand for the visitors as they lost 6-33 to be all out on day one.

The 24-year-old West Australian scored almost half of Australia A's total of 253 after they were sent in to bat on Saturday.

The Black Caps moved to 1-37 at stumps on day one, with South Australia quick Jordan Buckingham breaking through for a vital wicket before the close of play.

Hardie has been in the sights of national selection chair George Bailey and his panel for a couple of years, but this innings will seriously push his claims after another impressive season for WA.

It was Hardie's third first-class century // Photosport NZ

After smashing an unbeaten 174 in the 2021-22 Marsh Sheffield Shield final, Hardie again proved himself as a big-game performer by taking four wickets and scoring a crucial 45 to help WA claim back-to-back titles last month.

"It's been a frustrating last couple months … I haven't really been able to go on with it," said Hardie after stumps on day one.

"I've been facing those 50 balls and feeling like I'm set and then finding a way to get out, so it's nice today to be able to go on and get to triple figures.

"It was nice to spend some time out in the middle, it was pretty challenging conditions coming out with the new Dukes (balls) is not something that we get to do every day coming from Australia.

Hardie put on 115 with Caleb Jewell who made 66 // Photosport NZ

"I tried to take the positive option where possible and it paid off today."

Opener Matthew Renshaw, who played two Tests on Australia's recent Border Gavaskar tour of India, was unable to build on his century in the first game in New Zealand and was dismissed by Scott Kuggeleijn for two.

Renshaw batted in the middle order in India and against South Africa at the SCG in January, but slotting in at the top seems his most realistic way back into the Test side.

Pressure continues to mount on veteran David Warner ahead of the World Test Championship final against India in June and the Ashes shortly after.

Australia A had three ducks in their 69-over innings, as New Zealand capitalised on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Tasmanian Caleb Jewell (66) and Hardie's WA teammate Teague Wyllie (37) were the only other batters to make meaningful contributions.

Jordan Buckingham claimed the first New Zealand A wicket just before stumps // Photosport NZ

"I think it's pretty even, I'd say it's in the balance. The pitch certainly offered a bit for the bowlers, so we need to break through early tomorrow," said Hardie.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: New Zealand A won by three wickets

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia