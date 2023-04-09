Buckingham hits Kiwis for six as Australia A take lead

Super six for Buckingham as Aussies take control

Fast bowler Jordan Buckingham has made a big impact in his first outing for Australia A, taking a superb six-wicket haul against New Zealand A in Lincoln.

Buckingham took the sole wicket for the visitors before stumps on day one, and proceeded to take the next five wickets to leave the Kiwis in serious trouble at 6-138.

It's the South Australian quick's maiden five-wicket haul in just his seventh first-class match, fortuitously featuring in this tour only due to Joel Paris' back injury.

New Zealand A recovered to be bowled out for 246 after their tail wagged, seven runs shy of Australia A's first-innings total.

Spinners Mitch Swepson and Matthew Renshaw (who also bowled a few deliveries of pace) took two wickets apiece to close the innings.

Leg-spinner Swepson bowled 20.3 overs while part-timer Renshaw was required to bowl 10, with Wes Agar sustaining a low-grade abdominal strain that is currently being reviewed and Aaron Hardie's workload being managed.

"I thought we all bowled really well but to reap the rewards there and get a few on debut, it was nice," Buckingham said after bad light ended the second day prematurely.

"Swep, Renners and Pez (Mitch Perry) all deserved one. They kept coming all day and bowled into the wind while I had the luxury of coming down wind, so I was very lucky there.

"I just stayed patient. I just toiled away at the top of the stumps and as I said got the rewards today but it could have quite easily been anyone else."

Teague Wyllie takes the catch to complete Buckingham's five-wicket haul // Photosport NZ

Opener Sean Solia top-scored for New Zealand A with 60 while captain Tom Bruce also pitched in with a handy 44.

Australia A's second innings started brightly, despite the loss of Caleb Jewell for a run-a-ball 16.

Renshaw (20no) and Campbell Kellaway (22no) both looked in good touch, and the pair had lifted the Aussies to 1-59 when bad light halted play.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: New Zealand A won by three wickets

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia