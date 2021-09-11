Bangladesh v New Zealand - Men's

Latham stars for New Zealand in consolation win

Tom Latham produced a captain's knock with a swift unbeaten fifty to help New Zealand win their final T20I against Bangladesh

AP

11 September 2021, 07:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo