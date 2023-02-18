ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

NZ open World Cup account to keep finals hopes alive

Suzie Bates has powered New Zealand to their first win of the T20 World Cup as they thrashed Bangladesh by 71 runs in Cape Town to keep their semi-finals hopes alive

AAP

18 February 2023, 07:47 AM AEST

