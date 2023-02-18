NZ open World Cup account to keep finals hopes alive

New Zealand have kept their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive as Suzie Bates inspired them to an emphatic 71-run victory over Bangladesh.

Opener Bates crashed an unbeaten 81 from 61 balls in Cape Town on Friday as New Zealand powered to 3-189, a target Bangladesh never threatened to challenge as they were limited to 8-118.

The victory left New Zealand needing to defeat Sri Lanka heavily, while also hoping group one rivals South Africa are defeated by both Bangladesh and Australia if they are to reach the semi-finals.

New Zealand posted the biggest first-innings total in the tournament so far and, after two ducks in this tournament, Bates blasted back to her best at Newlands where she became the first woman to go past 1000 runs in women's T20 World Cups.

Opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout cracked 44 in their stand of 77 in 8.4 overs while Maddy Green also smashed 44, off just 20 deliveries, at the death.

NZ captain Sophie Devine suffered her second first-ball duck of the tournament when she was bowled by Fahima Khatun.

Shorna Akter (31) and Murshida Khatun (30) were Bangladesh's leading scorers.

