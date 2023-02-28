New Zealand v England Tests - Men

New Zealand beat England by one run in a Test thriller

Just the second one-run margin in the history of Test cricket, and only the fourth side to win after being asked to follow in, New Zealand triumphed in a classic in Wellington

28 February 2023, 05:36 PM AEST

