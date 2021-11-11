ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kiwis storm past England into World Cup final

A brilliant unbeaten 72 from Daryl Mitchell has steered New Zealand past England in their T20 World Cup semi-final, with the Black Caps to face either Australia or Pakistan

AAP

11 November 2021, 06:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo