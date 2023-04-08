Kiwis seal dramatic T20 series win over Sri Lanka

Opening batter Tim Seifert's blistering 88 has helped New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their thrilling third and final T20 International in Queenstown to complete a 2-1 series victory.

Seifert's brutal assault on Sri Lanka's bowlers during his 48-ball knock included 10 fours and three sixes as New Zealand cruised for much of their chase of 183 on Saturday, but a dramatic final over when three wickets fell ensured a nervy finish.

QUICK SINGLE Captain Hardie hits timely century for Australia A

The 28-year-old, whose unbeaten 79 set up a nine-wicket win in the second game, missed out on a maiden century after falling to Pramod Madushan in the 17th over with the hosts looking comfortable with 154 on the board.

Sri Lanka fought back from there and with New Zealand needing 10 in the final over, Mark Chapman smashed Lahiru Kumara for a six before being caught at cover.

Jimmy Neesham was then run out off the next ball and Daryl Mitchell also departed but Rachin Ravindra ensured there would be no Super Over drama as in the first match by holding his nerve to take his side home.

QUICK SINGLE Sodhi's last ball heroics in vain as Sri Lanka win in Super Over

"We got ahead of the run rate and sometimes you do go down the gears a bit," Seifert said.

"It's a balance. The over I got out was the one we were going to target to get 10 or 20 runs.

"And we saw later that it takes only a couple of wickets for the bowling side to get back into the game as well."

The Black Caps had defeated Sri Lanka in both the preceding Test and one-day international series by 2-0 margins.

Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne celebrate clinching the series 2-1 on the penultimate ball // Getty

New Zealand asked Sri Lanka to bat first after winning the toss and openers Pathum Nissanka (25) and Kusal Mendis (73) had to overcome some challenging swing bowling in the first six overs to lay a solid platform.

Dropped on 10 by Mitchell at slip, wicketkeeper Mendis' 48-ball effort contained six fours and five sixes as the 28-year-old reached his 12th half-century in the company of Kusal Perera (33).

Dhananjaya de Silva and skipper Dasun Shanaka both made good starts after the pair had departed but the tourists were unable to put New Zealand to the sword at the end of the innings.

Hardie tons up as Australia A collapse late on day one

"We were 10 to 15 runs short," Shanaka said.

"That was the main lack, on the batting side. New Zealand did really well in the series."

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: New Zealand A won by three wickets

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia