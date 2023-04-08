New Zealand v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men

Kiwis seal dramatic T20 series win over Sri Lanka

The Black Caps have won the deciding T20 International against Sri Lanka in Queenstown by four wickets thanks to Tim Seifert's quickfire 88

Reuters

8 April 2023, 05:37 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo