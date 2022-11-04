ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Black Caps book semi-final spot after toppling Ireland

Just one semi-finals berth remains in Group 1 after New Zealand sealed the first spot in the T20 World Cup final four, despite a brilliant hat-trick from Ireland's Josh Little

AAP

4 November 2022, 06:37 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo