New Zealand v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men

NZ level series after Milne five-for, Seifert fireworks

Sri Lanka collapse in Dunedin thanks largely to Adam Milne’s match-winning haul, before Tim Seifert hammered an unbeaten 79

AP

5 April 2023, 03:10 PM AEST

