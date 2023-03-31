New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men

NZ dash Sri Lanka's hopes for direct WC qualification

New Zealand have capitalised on another failure by Sri Lanka's batters to win the third ODI by six wickets and clinch the three-match series 2-0

Reuters

31 March 2023, 08:33 PM AEST

