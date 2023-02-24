New Zealand v England Tests - Men

Brook bashes Kiwis to put England in commanding position

England are in a commanding position in the second Test in New Zealand, going to an early stumps on day one at 3-315, with Harry Brook and Joe Root dominating

Reuters

24 February 2023, 07:21 PM AEST

