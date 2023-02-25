New Zealand v England Tests - Men

Pope's fast hands have New Zealand on the ropes

A bold declaration from Ben Stokes, classic Jimmy Anderson brilliance and some incredible reflex grabs from Ollie Pope have England all over the Kiwis in Wellington

PA

25 February 2023, 05:58 PM AEST

