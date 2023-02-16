Aggressive England dominate day one against NZ

A gambler's declaration from Ben Stokes has paid off on day one of England's day-night Test against New Zealand, following swashbuckling innings from Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Not for the first time in his revolutionary stint as England captain, Stokes tossed convention to the wind by calling an end to the first innings at 9-325 – Brook having top-scored with 89 and Duckett making 84.

By then less than 60 overs had been bowled but Stokes decided to declare and put the Black Caps batters in under lights at Mount Maunganui.

England made the most of conditions to leave the hosts battling at 3-37 for three at stumps, Anderson removing Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls, and also seeing Devon Conway dropped at slip.

Anderson traps Williamson in front late on day one // Getty

Ollie Robinson had earlier opened the tourists' account by snaring opener Tom Latham.

Stokes' ambitious decision was backed by Brook and Duckett, who both batted with the kind of rampant tempo that defines their team.

Brook came tantalisingly close to a fourth century in as many Tests, following his hat-trick of hundreds in Pakistan.

Brook was brilliant yet again in his innings of 89 off 81 balls // Getty

Duckett seized the initiative as he came within a few blows of becoming the first Englishman to make a ton in the opening session of a Test.

There were a series of wild and wayward dismissals too, collateral damage in England's mission to redraw the rules of engagement.

Black caps skipper Tim Southee sent the tourists in after winning the toss and quickly picked off Zak Crawley, ending a torturous 14-ball stay that saw him dropped in the first over, cleaned bowled off a Neil Wagner no-ball in the second, and beaten on both edges.

Opening partner Duckett tucked into a series of drives and by the time he pinged his 10th boundary he had levelled the fastest half-century by an England opener, taking just 36 balls.

Only six batters in history have scored a century in the first session of a Test, an exclusive club left intact when Duckett chipped debutant Blair Tickner to cover.

At the break England were 2-134. New Zealand hit back after regrouping, aided by some sloppy shots.

Ollie Pope aimed a lavish drive at Southee on 42 and the nick was snapped up.

Joe Root (14) was next, coming unstuck playing a reverse ramp shot to be caught at slip.

Then Stokes (19) was caught at short nidwicket off debutant Scott Kuggeleijn.

But Brook quickly assumed control.

After passing 50 he found an even higher gear, at one stage smashing 23 off seven balls from Kuggerleijn and Southee.

Wagner finally undid Brook with a short ball as the inside edge bounced up into Brook's backside and back on to the stumps.

England hurried their innings to a rapid conclusion, before Stokes unleashed his seamers.

Robinson waited until first change but had almost instant success when he had Latham caught at short leg.

Anderson then worked his magic under twilight, the prize scalp of Williamson coming after a smart DRS referral, before Crawley held on to Nicholls at slip, making partial amends for an earlier drop of Conway on nine.