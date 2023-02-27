New Zealand v England Tests - Men

Southee strikes, Williamson ton sets England final day chase

Kane Williamson's 132 gave New Zealand a chance after following on, but England needs only 210 runs from 103 overs to win the second Test in Wellington

AP

27 February 2023, 05:36 PM AEST

