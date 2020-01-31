New Zealand v India T20s - Men's

Kiwi hearts break in another Super Over defeat

Hosts New Zealand stumble badly in run chase during fourth T20I, ultimately losing second consecutive Super Over thriller to India

AFP

31 January 2020, 10:12 PM AEST

