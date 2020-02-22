New Zealand v India Test's - Men's

Williamson, Taylor give Black Caps the upper hand

Key innings from New Zealand's most important duo have helped the Black Caps take a first innings lead before late wickets

AFP

22 February 2020, 08:21 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo