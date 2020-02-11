New Zealand v India ODIs - Men's

Black Caps seal clean sweep despite Rahul heroics

Another brilliant performance from India's in-form gloveman wasn't enough to prevent an ODI whitewash

AAP

11 February 2020, 09:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo