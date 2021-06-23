ICC World Test Championship

Late strikes give NZ a chance of victory on final day

Reserve day activated for the World Test Championship final after another enthralling day that was dominated by some excellent seam bowling

PA

23 June 2021, 07:15 AM AEST

