Late strikes give NZ a chance of victory on final day

Kane Williamson's long vigil earned New Zealand a narrow first-innings lead in the World Test Championship final before two late wickets to Tim Southee raised hopes of a positive result on the sixth day of action.

With two full days already lost to rain, and further time claimed by bad light, the International Cricket Council confirmed on the fifth afternoon that a reserve day had been activated, giving some hope of a positive conclusion to the format's inaugural showpiece event.

A total of 98 overs of play are possible on Wednesday and the forecast is for fine weather. The WTC title will be shared if the match is drawn.

Kiwi captain Williamson had been in no mood to speed the game along on Tuesday, playing with remarkable restraint in an innings that stabilised his side's position in the match.

By the time he was eighth man out for 49, he had ground his way through 177 deliveries and nudged his team marginally ahead of India's 217.

Williamson was defiant on another tricky day for batting // Getty

Some freer hitting from tail-enders Kyle Jamieson and Southee took the Black Caps to 249 all out, a lead of 32, at the tea break.

India's top order looked largely in control in their response before Southee chimed in with the wickets of Shubman Gill for eight and Rohit Sharma for 30, both LBW, to leave India at 2-64 at the close, a lead of just 32.

While an Indian victory on the final day looks the least likely option, New Zealand's bowlers will look for more wickets on the sixth morning to break the game open as they hope to set-up a last-day run chase.

Southee celebrates the wickets of Shubman Gill // Getty

Play began an hour late on Tuesday due to yet more Southampton drizzle and when New Zealand resumed on 2-101, Williamson and Ross Taylor dropped anchor to score just 16 runs in a wicketless first hour.

Despite taking more time out of the game, the slow progress left New Zealand vulnerable to a quick shift in fortunes and India's seamers finally got some overdue rewards as they took three wickets in 7.1 overs before lunch.

Mohammed Shami was the key man, capping some wonderful swing bowling with two scalps: Taylor pushing an aerial drive to Gill at short cover to finally end the long third-wicket stand, before BJ Watling lost his middle stump.

In between, Ishant Sharma landed a blow of his own from round the wicket, with Henry Nicholls feeling for contact and edging to the cordon. Rohit took matters into his own hands, throwing himself in front of Cheteshwar Pujara to pouch the catch.

After only 34 runs in the morning session, things accelerated between lunch and tea with 115 scored for the loss of the last five wickets.

Shami added the scalps of Colin de Grandhomme and Jamieson, the latter with a sparkling 21 including one towering straight six, but it was Ishant who finally got the better of Williamson.

Nearly five hours of firm refusal ended tamely, with a waft away from the body and a simple slip catch.

Spinners Ravichandran Aswhin and Ravindra Jadeja belatedly joined in to see off Neil Wagner and Southee, who smashed a couple of sixes and a four before playing onto his stumps.