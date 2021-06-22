English rain washes out entire fourth day of Test final

'Not good enough': Rahane duped by Wagner as NZ fire

Rain has washed out an entire day's play for the second time in the World Test Championship final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest.

Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the inaugural edition of Test cricket's pinnacle event.

Rain had washed out the entire opening day on Friday and interrupted play over the weekend, though a reserve day is allocated to make up for lost time.

The forecast for the fifth and potential sixth days of the Test is significantly better and the ICC will make an announcement about the reserve day on Tuesday.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day," the ICC had said in an official release.

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day."

New Zealand, who will resume on 101-2, would be particularly disappointed having taken the upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.

Virat Kohli's side lost seven wickets on the third day of the inaugural WTC showpiece, with the India captain the first man to fall to an inspired bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson.

The 26-year-old took a brilliant five for 31 for his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests, with the dangerous Rishabh Pant also losing his wicket to the right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Ajinkya Rahane provided some stubborn resistance on his way to 49 but fell straight into Neil Wagner's short-ball trap, hastening the Indian batting order collapse.

Jamieson helped wrap up the tail by taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls while Trent Boult and Tim Southee also chipped in with one apiece.

Those five wickets for Jamieson take his overall tally to 44 in eight Tests since making his five-day debut in February 2020, suggesting New Zealand have unearthed another bowling sensation.

In response to India, the Black Caps made steady progress at the start of their innings as Devon Conway and Tom Latham reached the tea session unscathed on 36 for no loss.

India kept posing questions after the restart, but New Zealand openers appeared to have all the answers and put on a partnership of 70 before Latham (30) fell to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Conway, who scored a double century on his Test debut at the beginning of this month, remained resolute however and added yet another half-century in his fledgling Test career.

But in what proved to be the final over on day three, Sharma removed Conway for 54 to leave the match intriguingly poised.

Heavy rain is forecast on Monday in a game that has already lost huge swathes of time to the weather, and even a reserve day may not be enough to produce a win.

If the outcome is a draw, the trophy and prizemoney will be shared.