ICC World Test Championship

English rain washes out entire fourth day of Test final

The reserve day will be available with New Zealand still trailing by 116 runs with eight wickets in hand after a second complete day was lost to the English weather in the inaugural World Test Championship final

Reuters

22 June 2021, 07:04 AM AEST

