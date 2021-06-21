ICC World Test Championship

Late wickets peg back NZ after Jamieson takes five

New Zealand trail by 116 runs with eight wickets in hand after another shortened day of the inaugural World Test Championship final against India

AP

21 June 2021, 07:04 AM AEST

