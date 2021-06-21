Late wickets peg back NZ after Jamieson takes five

'Not good enough': Rahane duped by Wagner as NZ fire

New Zealand have reached 2-101 at stumps to trail India by 116 runs in the World Test Championship final after Kyle Jamieson had put the Black Caps in command, grabbing a five-wicket haul in an exceptional display of swing bowling.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway had guided New Zealand to 0-70 on the third day at the Rose Bowl but were both dismissed before bad light ended the evening session early on Sunday.

QUICK SINGLE Kohli fights hard in tense opening to WTC final

Latham (30) was the first man out, caught by Virat Kohli off Ravichandran Ashwin (1-20).

Conway, who scored 200 on debut against England earlier this month at Lord's, had scored 54 before falling to Mohammed Shami's catch off Ishant Sharma (1-19).

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (12 not out) and Ross Taylor (0 not out) were at the crease at the close.

Devon Conway continued his impressive start to Test cricket // Getty

India earlier succumbed to an all-out pace attack for 217 after resuming the day on 3-146.

Jamieson (5-31) struck at the start of each of the first two sessions as India lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs before getting bowled out 30 minutes after lunch.

The 6ft 8in fast bowler landed the key wickets of Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) during a six-over opening spell with the old ball.

He returned after lunch and with the second new ball removed both Ishant and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to cap a brilliant 22 overs of swing bowling.

Jamieson paid tribute to his teammates, starting with Williamson and including fellow seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, who boast a combined 206 appearances.

More rain is forecast on Monday // Getty

"It's just been nice to contribute. For me it's been an absolute pleasure coming to this group," he said.

"I've just been able to go about my business, learn off these guys and I guess just ride their coat tails a little bit."

Boult (2-47) wrapped up the innings when Ravindra Jadeja (15) gloved a leg side catch to diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling as the sun briefly came out after inclement weather had disrupted the inaugural final.

After the first day's play was washed out due to rain and only 64.4 overs were possible on the second day, there was also a delay of 30 minutes on the third morning due to a wet outfield.

Kohli couldn't add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before trapping him leg before wicket with late seam movement.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting, struggled to negotiate the seam and swing before playing a reckless drive off Jamieson, offering a straightforward catch in the slips.

Rahane fell straight into Neil Wagner's trap // Getty

Wagner (2-40) brilliantly set up Ajinkya Rahane (49) when the India vice-captain half-heartedly pulled a short-pitched ball straight into the hands of Latham at square leg.

New Zealand's decision to take the second new ball half an hour before lunch paid off when Southee had Ashwin (22) caught by Latham in the slips.

Heavy rain is forecast on Monday in a game that has already lost huge swathes of time to the weather, and even a reserve day may not be enough to produce a win.

If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.