Latham, Williamson guide Kiwis home with unbeaten stand

Tom Latham has made a career-best 145 and Kane Williamson scored 94 in an unbroken partnership of 221 which lifted New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in the first of three one-day internationals.

Friday's match at Eden Park was in the balance when Latham joined Williamson with the hosts 3-88 in the 20th over in reply to India's seemingly formidable 7-306. However, the pair stayed together for the remainder of the match and steered the Kiwis to 3-309 and victory with 17 balls remaining.

At first Williamson was the senior partner and Latham played a loyal support role but nearing the 40th over that hierarchy changed and Latham sprinted ahead of his captain. He struck 23 runs from the 40th over bowled by Shardul Thakur to go from 77 to a century — his seventh in one-day internationals — from 76 balls.

Williamson had been short of his best form at the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month and in the rain-affected T20 series which India recently won 1-0, though he made 61 of New Zealand's 126 in the second match.

The skipper set out from the start to give solidity to the Black Caps' stuttering innings. Latham's arrival at the crease and his similar dedication seemed to energise Williamson who was playing only his seventh ODI since the final of the 2019 World Cup.

His innings included his 40th half century in one-day internationals and saw him pass 3000 runs in the 50-over format in New Zealand.

"I guess it was one of those days when everything comes off," Latham said.

"Coming in, we were still under a little bit of pressure and I just built the partnership with Kane and at the end had a little bit of fun without really trying to.

"It was nice to just put the ball in the gaps and run hard and clear the boundary a few times. Sometimes the stars just align."

Earlier, captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill made half-centuries in a 124-run opening partnership as India batted first after losing the toss.

Dhawan made 72, Gill scored 50 and Shreyas Iyer added an impressive 80 from 76 balls. Sanju Samson (36) and Washington Sundar (37no from 16 balls) helped India past 300.

Umran Malik (2-66) showed why he is seen as a potential star of the white ball game when he snatched two early wickets on debut to put New Zealand on the back foot. But Williamson and Latham combined to wear down the India bowlers who missed their lengths on a challenging ground.

"We believed we got a good total because for the first 15 overs the ball was seaming a lot," Dhawan said.

"Eden Park is a bit different to other grounds and ... I think we bowled a lot short of a length and Latham especially attacked us."