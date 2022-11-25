New Zealand v India ODIs - Men

Latham, Williamson guide Kiwis home with unbeaten stand

Tom Latham and Kane WIlliamson shared in an unbeaten 221-run partnership to chase down India's 306 with almost three overs to spare in Auckland

AP

25 November 2022, 08:46 PM AEST

