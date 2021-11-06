ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Late hitting blitz keeps NZ on course for semi-finals

New Zealand can guarantee a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup if they beat Afghanistan on Sunday

AP

6 November 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo