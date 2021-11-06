Late hitting blitz keeps NZ on course for semi-finals

New Zealand remain on track to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals after defeating Namibia convincingly by 52 runs.

The Black Caps moved above Afghanistan into second place in their group behind already-qualified Pakistan with their win on Friday.

If they beat Afghanistan on Sunday, they too will advance into the last four.

Made to bat first, New Zealand were meandering until a dazzling final four overs of hitting from Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham, who slammed 67 runs off the death overs to post a formidable 4-163 on an awkward pitch.

Phillips made an unbeaten 39 off 21 balls, a knock that included a boundary and three sixes, while Neesham stayed with him to the end on 35 from 23 balls with two huge hits over the ropes.

Their partnership made all the difference given Namibia were on pace with New Zealand after 14 overs.

That, however, was the last over in which the Namibians scored double-digit runs.

Namibia couldn't accelerate in the final overs of their innings // Getty

Unable to accelerate like Phillips and Neesham under pressure, Namibia lost 4-26 in the last six overs to fall well short at 7-111.

Fine bowling from Tim Southee (2-15) and Trent Boult (2-20) ensured there would be no upset.

Skipper Kane Williamson (28) and Devon Conway (17) had earlier struggled to raise the scoring rate but Phillips and Neesham took the attack to Namibia at the death, switching gears superbly during their fifth-wicket stand of 76.

"We did well for 15, 16 overs in the middle but the death overs didn't go our way," Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said.

"We have got one more game to nail that, against India.

"It was quite a tough pitch - 160 was a bit too much on that pitch today."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia