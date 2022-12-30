Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Williamson's double ton hands Kiwis advantage

Black Caps' talisman goes large in Karachi as New Zealand push for victory in series opener

AP

30 December 2022, 08:58 AM AEST

