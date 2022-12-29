Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Williamson ends century drought to put NZ on top

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson both hit centuries as New Zealand passed Pakistan's first innings total in Karachi

AP

29 December 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo