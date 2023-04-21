Pakistan v New Zealand T20Is - Men

Hailstorm ruins fourth T20 in Rawalpindi

Fine batting from New Zealand's Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes has proved in vain as a hailstorm brought a premature end to the fourth T20 against Pakistan

AP

21 April 2023, 08:54 AM AEST

