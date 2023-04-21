Hailstorm ruins fourth T20 in Rawalpindi

New Zealand batters Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes have both struck half-centuries against Pakistan before a strong hailstorm brought a premature end to the fourth Twenty20 international.

Chapman was unbeaten on 71 and New Zealand were in sight of posting a strong total at 5-164 after 18.5 overs before heavy rain and hail forced the players off the field on Thursday.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1 with the final match scheduled next Monday at the same Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Skipper Tom Latham (13) provided the Kiwis with an aggressive start when he smashed Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for three boundaries in the first over after Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field.

Latham couldn't last long when Babar turned to Imad Wasim's left-arm spin inside the Powerplay which earned Pakistan two quick wickets.

Latham top-edged Wasim to deep square leg as he tried to sweep the spinner and Will Young (6) was clean bowled off a delivery that stayed low.

Opener Bowes, who struck 54 in what was his seventh T20I, also showed early aggression against Afridi when he hit three more boundaries in the left-arm fast bowler's second over as New Zealand raced to 2-50 in the Powerplay.

But Wasim was brilliant with his left-arm spin and had Daryl Mitchell stumped in his third over before finishing with impressive figures of 3-19.

28-year-old Chapman led the way with 71no before the hail hit // Getty

Bowes revived New Zealand with a 54-run fourth-wicket stand with Chapman as the opening batter raised his maiden T20 half-century with a four and a six against leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Afridi then returned and plucked a stunning return catch to dismiss Bowes.

Chapman then took charge against Pakistan seamers in the death overs, smashing three consecutive boundaries against Zaman Khan to raise his second half-century in the series before rain arrived and the game ended in a 'no result'.