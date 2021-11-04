ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kiwis rip through Scotland to stay on course for semis

Martin Guptill's 93 hands New Zealand victory over Scotland and keeping their fate in the own hands with two matches to come

Reuters

4 November 2021, 07:35 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo