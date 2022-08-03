Dominant Ferns secure spot in knockout phase

New Zealand have sealed their place in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals after a 45-run victory over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Aiming to make the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time since 2016, the White Ferns recovered from 5-89 to post a competitive 7-147 from their 20 overs courtesy of a late flurry from Lea Tahuhu.

QUICK SINGLE England advance to semis but Knight remains in doubt

Hayley Jensen (3-5) then claimed the crucial wicket of Chamari Athapaththu for a duck in the opening over of Sri Lanka’s reply, as New Zealand restricted their rivals to 8-102despite a fighting 36 from Nilakshi De Silva.

The result means England and New Zealand will advance from Group B, and their showdown on Thursday evening will determine which side finishes on top of the table – meaning Australia will have to wait for that result to discover their opponent for Saturday’s semi-finals.

Hayley Jensen reacts after claiming the crucial wicket of Chamari Athapaththu // Getty

"It's a massive relief," Jensen, who was not part of the side that last made a semi-final at the 2016 T20 World Cup, said of advancing to the knockouts.

"I've been playing in the team since 2014 and I haven't (personally) made a semi-final yet.

"It's really good for us, having a new coach on board and new fresh faces in the team."

New Zealand, looking for their second win from as many matches under new coach and former Australia assistant Ben Sawyer, made a promising start after opting to bat first on a fine evening in Birmingham, putting on 51 for the first wicket before Sophie Devine (24) holed out to Inoka Ranaweera in the seventh over.

The left-arm spinner had a second when she bowled Amelia Kerr for seven, before off-spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe struck twice in an over to dismiss Maddy Green (9) and Suzie Bates (34), and Kavisha Dilhari removed Hayley Jensen (3), leaving New Zealand teetering at 5-89.

Sri Lanka celebrate the wicket of Suzie Bates // Getty

Handy contributions from Brooke Halliday (22 off 23), Izzy Gaze (16 off 14) and Lea Tahuhu (20no from eight) saved the Kiwis’ blushes, taking them to 7-147.

"When I got out I was pretty peeved at myself," Jensen said, admitting there were nerves on the sidelines at 5-89.

"But we know that we've got batters all the way down (the order) and like that showed out there with Lea coming in at the end and she smashed it. We've got a lot of confidence now."

Sri Lanka’s hopes largely rested on a large contribution from star skipper Athapaththu, but she was bowled by Jensen for a four-ball duck and her side’s chase never really got going.

Brooke Halliday steadied proceedings for the White Ferns // Getty

De Silva fought hard with a 35-ball 36 that included four boundaries, but she found little support, with Jensen (3-5 from four overs) and second-gamer Eden Carson (2-30) leading the wicket taking for the White Ferns.

New Zealand will meet England on Thursday evening local time (Friday 3am AEDT) to determine who will finish on top of Group B.

2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

See all the Commonwealth Games cricket squads here

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

July 29: Australia beat India by three wickets

July 31: Australia beat Barbados by nine wickets

August 3: Australia v Pakistan (11am local, 8pm AEST)

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium