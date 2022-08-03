Commonwealth Games 2022

Dominant Ferns secure spot in knockout phase

New Zealand will make a long-awaited return to the semi-final stage of a major tournament after securing their top-two finish in Group B

Laura Jolly at Edgbaston

3 August 2022, 04:58 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

