New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men

New Zealand humble Sri Lanka in opening ODI

Finn Allen made a half-century before Henry Shipley produced a devastating spell of bowling to lead New Zealand to a 198-run ODI win over Sri Lanka

Reuters

25 March 2023, 06:17 PM AEST

