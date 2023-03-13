New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Williamson epic denies Sri Lanka's WTC final dream

New Zealand have beaten Sri Lanka by two wickets on the last ball in Christchurch after Kane Williamson struck an unbeaten century

Reuters and cricket.com.au

13 March 2023, 06:23 PM AEST

