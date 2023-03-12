New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Mathews century leaves NZ needing 257 for victory

Angelo Mathews compiled a determined century to put Sri Lanka back into a competitive position in a closely fought match against New Zealand

AP

12 March 2023, 07:12 PM AEST

