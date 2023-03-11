New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Mitchell ton gives NZ first-innings lead over Sri Lanka

A century from Daryl Mitchell and a blistering 72 from Matt Henry has given the Black Caps an unlikely first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in the opening Test

AP

11 March 2023, 07:15 PM AEST

